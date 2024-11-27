SoftOx Solutions AS Restructures Amid Leadership Changes

SoftOx Solutions AS (DE:6FV) has released an update.

SoftOx Solutions AS, a Medtech company listed on Euronext Growth Oslo, has undergone financial restructuring, raising MNOK 24.75 through new shares and converting debt into equity. This comes alongside a change in board members and plans for spinning out a new entity, SoftOx Wound & Skin Care, as an extraordinary dividend to shareholders. Despite these efforts, the company reported a Q3 2024 pre-tax loss of NOK 17.9 million, reflecting ongoing restructuring challenges.

