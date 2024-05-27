News & Insights

Stocks

SoftMedx Healthcare Announces Upcoming Virtual AGM

May 27, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Wah Yan Healthcare (HK:0648) has released an update.

SoftMedx Healthcare Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held virtually on June 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. The agenda includes the approval of the audited financial statements, director remuneration, re-appointment of auditors, and authorization for the Directors to issue shares and buy back company stock. Shareholders are required to register for online participation and appoint the chairman as their proxy for voting.

For further insights into HK:0648 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.