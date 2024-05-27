SoftMedx Healthcare Announces Upcoming Virtual AGM

China Wah Yan Healthcare (HK:0648) has released an update.

SoftMedx Healthcare Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held virtually on June 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. The agenda includes the approval of the audited financial statements, director remuneration, re-appointment of auditors, and authorization for the Directors to issue shares and buy back company stock. Shareholders are required to register for online participation and appoint the chairman as their proxy for voting.

