Softchoice Shareholders Approve Board and Incentives

May 30, 2024 — 04:40 pm EDT

Softchoice Corporation (TSE:SFTC) has released an update.

Softchoice Corporation successfully held its annual general and special meeting, where shareholders elected a board of nine directors, including one newcomer, Martha Tory, and reappointed KPMG LLP as auditors. Additionally, the company’s Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan was approved by a significant majority.

