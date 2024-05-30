Softchoice Shareholders Approve Board and Incentives

Softchoice Corporation (TSE:SFTC) has released an update.

Softchoice Corporation successfully held its annual general and special meeting, where shareholders elected a board of nine directors, including one newcomer, Martha Tory, and reappointed KPMG LLP as auditors. Additionally, the company’s Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan was approved by a significant majority.

