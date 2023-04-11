Softchoice Appoints Jonathan Roiter As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Softchoice Corporation (SO.TO), a technology solutions and services provider, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Jonathan Roiter as its new Chief Financial Officer with effect from June 1.

Roiter joins Softchoice from GoodFood Market, where he served as CFO.

Last year, the company had appointed Yota Skederidis, Softchoice's Vice President, Financial Reporting & Tax, as Interim CFO after Bryan Rocco stepped down as chief finance executive.

