Markets

Softcat HY Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Softcat plc (SCT.L), UK provider of IT infrastructure products and services, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the six months to 31 January 2022 rose to 52.02 million pounds or 26.0 pence per share from 46.23 million pounds or 23.2 pence per share in the previous year.

Operating profit was 64.1 million pounds, up 12.4% from the prior year, reflecting the 11.7% increase in gross profit and 11.2% rise in operating costs.

Revenue grew to 770.93 million pounds from 576.99 million pounds in the previous year.

The company now believes that the outturn for the full year will be ahead of previous estimates.

Softcat announced the appointment of Lynne Weedall as an independent non-executive Director of the Company and chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 3 May 2022.

The company declared an interim dividend of 7.3 pence per share compared to 6.4 pence per share paid last year. The interim dividend will be payable on 13 May 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 8 April 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular