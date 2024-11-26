Softcat Grants Incentive Shares to Key Executives

Softcat (GB:SCT) has released an update.

Softcat plc has granted nil-cost options for a total of 90,570 ordinary shares to key executives under its Long Term Incentive Plan. CEO Graham Charlton and CFO Katy Mecklenburgh received options based on the company’s performance against Total Shareholder Return and Earnings per Share targets over a three-year period. These incentives aim to align management’s objectives with shareholder interests, potentially impacting Softcat’s future market performance.

