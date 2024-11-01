Softcat Announces Voting Rights and Share Capital Update

Softcat (GB:SCT) has released an update.

Softcat PLC has disclosed its total voting rights, revealing a share capital of 199,769,428 ordinary shares as of October 31, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders who need to notify changes in their interests under regulatory guidelines. The company holds no shares in treasury, simplifying the calculation for voting rights.

