SoftBank's Z Holdings sees Line merger in March 2021

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - SoftBank's Z Holdings Corp 4689.T said on Monday its merger with messaging app operator Line Corp 3938.T will take place around March 2021 after the deal was pushed back from October due to regulatory delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Internet firm Z Holdings, formerly known as Yahoo Japan, announced the deal last November - part of a wave of consolidation at internet firms in Japan combining to face down the threat from U.S. and Chinese rivals.

