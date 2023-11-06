SoftBank's WeWork, once most valuable U.S. startup, succumbs to bankruptcy

Nov 6 (Reuters) - WeWork WE.N, the SoftBank Group 9984.T-backed startup whose meteoric rise and fall reshaped the office sector globally, sought U.S. bankruptcy protection on Monday, after its bets on companies using more of its office-sharing space soured.

