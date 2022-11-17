SoftBank's stake sale in Paytm executed at 555.67 rupees/shr - sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 17, 2022 — 12:35 am EST

Written by Sriram Mani for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T stake sale in Indian e-payments giant Paytm's parent One 97 Communications Ltd PAYT.NS through block deals were executed at 555.67 rupees per share, sources familiar with transactions told Reuters.

Earlier, Reuters had reported that SoftBank Group Corp was selling a 4.5% stake in Paytm, worth up to $215 million, according to a term sheet.

(Reporting by Sriram Mani in Mumbai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.