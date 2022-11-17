SoftBank's stake sale in Paytm executed at 555.67 rupees/shr - sources

BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T stake sale in Indian e-payments giant Paytm's parent One 97 Communications Ltd PAYT.NS through block deals were executed at 555.67 rupees per share, sources familiar with transactions told Reuters.

Earlier, Reuters had reported that SoftBank Group Corp was selling a 4.5% stake in Paytm, worth up to $215 million, according to a term sheet.

(Reporting by Sriram Mani in Mumbai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

