SVF Investment 2, the third blank check company formed by SoftBank targeting technology-enabled sectors, raised $200 million by offering 20 million shares at $10. The company did not offer units with warrants attached. It may raise an additional $100 million at the closing of an acquisition (or up to $150 million at the forward purchase investors' election) pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with an affiliate of the sponsor.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Munish Varma and CFO and Director Navneet Govil, who both currently serve as a Managing Partners at SoftBank Investment Advisers. SVF Investment 2 intends to target a business in a technology-enabled sector, including but not limited to, mobile communications technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud technologies, software broadly, computational biology and other data-driven business models, semiconductors and other hardware, transportation technologies, consumer internet and financial technology.



SoftBank's other SPACs include SVF Investment 3 (SVFC), which raised $280 million; LDH Growth I (LDHAU), which filed to raise $200 million in January; and SVF Investment Corp. (SVFAU; +15% from $10 offer price), which went public this past January.



SVF Investment 2 plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SVFB. Citi, UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank, Cantor Fitzgerald and Mizuho Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article SoftBank's SPAC SVF Investment 2 prices $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

