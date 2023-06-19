News & Insights

SoftBank's Son says he is 'heavy user' of ChatGPT

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

June 19, 2023 — 11:11 pm EDT

Written by Sam Nussey for Reuters ->

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday he is a "heavy user" of ChatGPT, the chatbot from Microsoft Corp MSFT.O backed startup OpenAI.

Son said he is speaking "almost every day" to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has visited Tokyo twice in recent months as he looks to capitalise on interest in generative AI and exert influence on regulation of the burgeoning technology around the world.

