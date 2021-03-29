SoftBank's Son eyes bringing Coupang services to Japan

CPNG

SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Monday the conglomerate's domestic internet business Z Holdings is in talks with South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang about bringing its services to Japan.

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T CEO Masayoshi Son said on Monday the conglomerate's domestic internet business Z Holdings 4689.T is in talks with South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang CPNG.N about bringing its services to Japan.

SoftBank's Vision Fund markets itself to potential investments as offering a gateway to Japanese markets. Z Holdings completed a merger with internet business Yahoo Japan and chat app Line this month.

The turnaround in valuations at the $100 billion Vision Fund was underscored at Coupang's New York debut earlier this month. SoftBank holds a 37% stake in Coupang, which has a market cap of $75 billion.

