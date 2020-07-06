SoftBank's shares hit 20-year highs buoyed by backbacks

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Toru Hanai / Reuters

SoftBank Group Corp's shares rose 3% on Tuesday to reach highs last seen during the dot-com bubble, as massive buybacks help shrink the group's persistent discount.

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T shares rose 3% on Tuesday to reach highs last seen during the dot-com bubble, as massive buybacks help shrink the group's persistent discount.

Shares were priced at 6,100 yen in morning Tokyo trading, hitting levels last seen in early 2000, when speculation on internet stocks saw prices surge before crashing and wiping out most of SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's wealth.

The rebound comes after Son in March pledged to spend up to 2.5 trillion yen (23 billion) on buybacks, helping lift the stock 130% from March lows.

($1 = 107.2500 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters