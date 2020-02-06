SoftBank's Kirthiga Reddy joins WeWork board

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Office sharing startup WeWork said on Thursday that Kirthiga Reddy, partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers since 2018, would join its board. Reddy was previously managing director of Facebook's operations in India and South Asia. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;)) Keywords: WEWORK BOARD/ (URGENT)

