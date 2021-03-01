SoftBank's internet business to invest $4.7 bln in tech over five years

Adds earnings forecasts

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - SoftBank's internet subsidiary Z Holdings 4689.T on Monday outlined plans to invest 500 billion yen ($4.7 billion) in technology over five years with a focus on artificial intelligence.

The announcement follows the completion of the merger of its internet business Yahoo Japan with chat app operator Line creating a $30 billion internet heavyweight.

Z Holdings is targeting sales of 2 trillion yen and operating income of 225 billion yen by 2023, the firm said in a statement.

($1 = 106.5600 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.