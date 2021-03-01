SoftBank's internet business to invest $4.7 bln in tech over five years

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

SoftBank's internet subsidiary Z Holdings on Monday outlined plans to invest 500 billion yen ($4.7 billion) in technology over five years with a focus on artificial intelligence.

Adds earnings forecasts

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - SoftBank's internet subsidiary Z Holdings 4689.T on Monday outlined plans to invest 500 billion yen ($4.7 billion) in technology over five years with a focus on artificial intelligence.

The announcement follows the completion of the merger of its internet business Yahoo Japan with chat app operator Line creating a $30 billion internet heavyweight.

Z Holdings is targeting sales of 2 trillion yen and operating income of 225 billion yen by 2023, the firm said in a statement.

($1 = 106.5600 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters