Softbank's Fortress to buy UK-based Punch Pubs

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Softbank-owned 9984.T Fortress Investment Group will acquire Punch Pubs & Co, which operates about 1,300 pubs across the United Kingdom, for an undisclosed amount, the U.S.-based company said on Wednesday.

"Punch's resilient business model and a suburban and rural estate has enabled it to weather the ongoing challenges of the pandemic," Fortress said in a statement.

