US Markets

SoftBank's Fortress Investment to buy Accordia Golf for $3.5 bln -Nikkei

Contributor
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SoftBank Group's Fortress Investment Group plans to buy unlisted Japanese golf course operator Accordia Golf for about 400 billion yen ($3.50 billion), the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group's 9984.T Fortress Investment Group plans to buy unlisted Japanese golf course operator Accordia Golf for about 400 billion yen ($3.50 billion), the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

Accordia is owned by private equity firm MBK Partners.

($1=114.1800 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular