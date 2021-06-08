SoftBank’s Flipkart 2.0 is a big endorsement

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Flipkart is getting the ultimate endorsement. Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group is looking to pick https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-07/flipkart-is-said-in-talks-for-3-billion-from-softbank-others?utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_content=business&sref=Bwx9dp8R up a stake in the Indian e-commerce outfit a second time as part of a $3 billion fundraising round that will value it at $40 billion. The Japanese backer sold its initial investment of at least $2.5 billion to current majority-owner Walmart in 2018 at a valuation some 60% higher than what it paid, bagging a substantial https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/walmart-wages-dangerously-big-online-war-in-india/?bved=OQ%3D%3D&bvshr=MTEzNjgz profit.

Son’s shopping spree in India has been a mixed bag https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/softbank-fills-its-indian-online-shopping-basket/?bved=OQ%3D%3D&bvshr=MTA5OTIy, however. Three years ago, SoftBank and its Vision Fund had backed all the major local operators up against Amazon, sitting on stakes in Snapdeal and Alibaba-backed Paytm E-Commerce. Of the lot, only Flipkart has emerged as a serious competitor.

SoftBank’s double dip underscores Flipkart’s long growth trajectory ahead. Although the pandemic has been a boon, major cities like Mumbai restricted e-commerce to essential items during this year’s lockdown, holding back sales. Seeking outside investors and delaying a hotly anticipated U.S. initial public offering to next year will allow it to present better numbers. (By Una Galani)

