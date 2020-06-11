SoftBank's creditworthiness under pressure despite asset sales, says S&P

SoftBank Group Corp's creditworthiness "remains under pressure" despite moving to shore up its balance sheet by raising up to $41 billion via asset sales, rating agency S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edmund Blair) ((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;)) nT9N2CG02F

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T creditworthiness "remains under pressure" despite moving to shore up its balance sheet by raising up to $41 billion via asset sales, rating agency S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.

