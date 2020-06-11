SoftBank's creditworthiness under pressure despite asset sales, says S&P

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T creditworthiness "remains under pressure" despite moving to shore up its balance sheet by raising up to $41 billion via asset sales, rating agency S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.