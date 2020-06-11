SoftBank's creditworthiness under pressure despite asset sales, says S&P

Adds details from S&P release

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T creditworthiness "remains under pressure" despite moving to shore up its balance sheet by raising up to $41 billion via asset sales, credit-rating firm S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.

There are questions over SoftBank's intention to adhere to "financial soundness and creditworthiness", S&P said, as the group undertakes an up to 2.5 trillion yen ($24 billion) share buyback programme, aimed at propping up its market valuation as investments via the $100 billion Vision Fund flounder.

In March, S&P revised its outlook for SoftBank to negative but stopped short of a ratings downgrade.

SoftBank has dropped S&P peer Moody's after it cut the tech conglomerate's rating further into junk territory and questioned the viability of its plan to sell down part of its portfolio.

($1 = 106.9900 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edmund Blair and Christopher Cushing)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.