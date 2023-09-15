News & Insights

SoftBank's chip designer Arm extends gains after $65 bln Nasdaq debut

September 15, 2023 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant for Reuters

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Shares of SoftBank's Arm Holdings ARM.Orose before the bell on Friday, extending gains from a stellar Nasdaq debut that valued the British chip designer at $65 billion, in a relief to the U.S. IPO market facing a drought in listings.

The stock that closed 25% higher than its offer price of $51 on Thursday was now up 33.9% from that level at $68.31.

"The huge enthusiasm around trading suggests there is very much still appetite for high-growth names, and there's growing hope that the IPO market will now become more buoyant next year," said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Analysts expect more trading volatility for the Arm stock if it draws more interest from AI-focused retail investors and also due to its limited public flat as SoftBank continues to own about 90% stake.

Arm told potential investors in New York when it began marketing the IPO that the cloud computing market could be an area of growth for it.

It currently has just a 10% share in the segment that was expected to grow at an annual rate of 17% through 2025, mainly due to the advances in AI.

As of Thursday's close, Arm has a price-to-earnings ratio based on the last 12 months of 163, compared to 110 for Nvidia, according to LSEG data.

"The timing of the IPO is a clear signal that owner SoftBank, which still owns 90% of ARM, wanted to capitalize on the AI wave," Lund-Yates said.

Financials disclosed ahead of the IPO showed that Arm's full-year sales had fallen marginally amid a broader slump in the demand for smartphones across the world.

