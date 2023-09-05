SoftBank's chip designer Arm aims to raise up to $4.87 bln in US IPO

Adds details and context throughout

Sept 5 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group's 9984.T Arm is aiming to raise up to $4.87 billion in the chip designer's U.S. initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

SoftBank is offering 95.5 million American depository shares of the Cambridge, United Kingdom-based company for a price of between $47 and $51 apiece.

Arm's return to the public markets will be a milestone for SoftBank, as it taps several marquee technology names as investors in the company whose designs power more than 99% of the world's smartphones.

The listing is expected to buoy the IPO market globally and fuel other startups to move ahead with their offerings as Arm's success signals the return of investor appetite for high-growth technology companies.

Reuters first reported on SoftBank's proposed price range for the IPO on Saturday. Sources also said it could possibly raise this range before the IPO prices, should investor demand prove strong.

Arm has also already signed up many of its major clients as investors in its IPO, Reuters reported on Friday. These include Apple AAPL.O, Nvidia NVDA.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O, Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, Intel INTC.O and Samsung Electronics 005930.KS.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.