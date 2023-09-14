SoftBank's Arm set to debut on Nasdaq after blockbuster IPO

Sept 14 (Reuters) - SoftBank's chip designer Arm Holdings ARM.O is set to debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday, in what is expected to be the biggest test for the U.S. IPO market after a drought that lasted for nearly 16 months.

Arm priced its offering of 95.5 million American Depositary shares at $51 apiece, fetching $4.87 billion for SoftBank at a valuation of $54.5 billion, with participation from cornerstone investors including Apple AAPL.O, Intel INTC.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O. Hopes of a revival in the IPO market largely depend on the success of the high-profile listings of Arm and other marquee startups, including grocery delivery firm Instacart and marketing firm Klaviyo.

Barclays BARC.L, Goldman Sachs GS.N, JPMorgan Chase JPM.N and Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T are the lead underwriters.

