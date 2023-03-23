Softbank's Arm seeks to raise prices ahead of U.S. IPO - FT

March 23 (Reuters) - British chip designer Arm Ltd, owned by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, is seeking to raise prices for its chip designs, as it aims to boost revenue ahead of an initial public offering in New York, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

