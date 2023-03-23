US Markets

Softbank's Arm seeks to raise prices ahead of U.S. IPO - FT

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 23, 2023 — 01:12 am EDT

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

March 23 (Reuters) - British chip designer Arm Ltd, owned by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, is seeking to raise prices for its chip designs, as it aims to boost revenue ahead of an initial public offering in New York, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

