SoftBank's Arm says China joint venture replaces CEO

SHANGHAI, June 10 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T owned chip technology firm Arm Ltd said on Wednesday the chief executive officer of its China joint venture has stepped down and been replaced.

Arm China, a Shanghai-based joint venture between British chip designer Arm Holdings and Chinese private equity firm Hopu Investments, said its board of directors appointed Ken Phua and Phil Tang as Arm China's interim co-CEOs to replace Wu, who headed the joint venture as chairman and CEO.

Wu did not immediately respond to a message sent to his Linkedin account.

Arm China, which generates revenue by licensing chip architecture to Chinese companies, was established in 2018 when SoftBank sold a 51% stake in its subsidiary Arm Ltd to a group of Chinese investors. Softbank acquired Arm in 2016 for $32 billion.

The personnel change comes as the U.S. and China remain caught in a spat over technology. Last month, the Department of Commerce placed additional restrictions on smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL that would prevent certain American companies from supplying to it.

Last October, the British company said it would continue to supply its designs to Huawei after ruling they did not breach U.S. rules.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

