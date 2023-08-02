News & Insights

SoftBank's Arm Ltd targets $60 bln-plus IPO by September -Bloomberg News

August 02, 2023 — 12:56 am EDT

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Arm Ltd, SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T semiconductor unit, is targeting an initial public offering at a valuation of between $60 billion and $70 billion as soon as September, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

