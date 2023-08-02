News & Insights

SoftBank's Arm Ltd aims upto $70 bln valuation in September IPO - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 02, 2023 — 01:32 am EDT

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - British chip designer Arm Ltd is targeting an initial public offering (IPO) at a valuation of between $60 billion and $70 billion as soon as September, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The chip designer, owned by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, filed with regulators confidentially for a U.S. stock market listing in April, setting the stage for this year's largest initial public offering.

Arm plans to sell its shares on Nasdaq later this year, seeking to raise between $8 billion and $10 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters in April.

Arm's designs are used to manufacture chips made by most of the world's major semiconductor companies, including Intel, AMD AMD.O, Nvidia NVDA.O and Qualcomm QCOM.O. It was not immediately clear what impact any IPO investment by one or more of those companies would have on Arm's commercial relationships.

Earlier this year, Arm rebuffed a campaign from the British government to list its shares in London and said it would pursue a flotation on a U.S. exchange.

Arm and SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

