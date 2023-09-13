News & Insights

SoftBank's Arm discusses pricing IPO at $52 per share -source

September 13, 2023 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by Anirban Sen for Reuters ->

By Anirban Sen

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T chip designer Arm Holdings Plc ARM.O was discussing pricing its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) at $52 per share on Wednesday afternoon in a meeting with its investment bankers, a person familiar with the matter said.

If this pricing is finalized, it would be above Arm's indicated $47-$51 price range and would raise $4.97 billion for SoftBank, based on 95.5 million shares sold.

It would infer a valuation on Arm on a fully diluted basis of $55.5 billion, making it the largest stock market debut since electric car maker Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O in 2021.

The source requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential. Arm did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Arm was preparing to price its IPO at $52 per share.

Arm's shares are scheduled to start trading in New York on Thursday.

The IPO's valuation would represent a climb-down from the $64 billion valuation at which SoftBank last month acquired the 25% stake it did not already own in the company from the $100 billion Vision Fund it manages.

Yet even with this lower valuation, SoftBank would fare better than its $40 billion deal to sell Arm to Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, which it abandoned last year amid opposition from antitrust regulators. SoftBank took Arm private in 2016 for $32 billion.

Arm has already signed up many of its major clients as cornerstone investors in its IPO, including Apple AAPL.O, Nvidia, Alphabet GOOGL.O, Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, Intel INTC.O and Samsung Electronics 005930.KS.

