Softbank’s Apollo landing does little to reassure

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - SoftBank’s $4 billion loan from a group led by Apollo Global Management seems a match made in heaven between two self-billed innovative investors. The deal, backed by holdings in the Japanese conglomerate’s second Vision Fund, diversifies its financing while furthering the American buyout group’s aim of pushing further into private lending. But it is unlikely to send SoftBank’s shares shooting for the stars.

The tech investor‘s stock is down a third this year as the value of investments from Alibaba to ride-hailer Didi have sunk. News this month of opposition to its sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia hasn’t helped either.

With $50 billion of cash as of end-September, the question is why the company run by Masayoshi Son went to an alternative lender where funds typically cost more, rather than banks or the bond market. SoftBank has been struggling to win investors over to its long-term investment story and its shares have fallen 10% since unveiling a $9 billion buyback in November. Without more explanation, this deal won’t help. (By Jennifer Hughes)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Nikola’s SEC collision damage

Schroders’ green pivot has golden price

Biogen scales back Alzheimer's drug hopes

Europe’s new monetary bad cop has right bark

Novo lead in obesity race starts to sag

(Editing by Antony Currie and Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.