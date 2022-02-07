US Markets
SoftBank's $66 bln sale of Arm to Nvidia collapses - FT

Anirudh Saligrama Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Handout .

Feb 7 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T $66 bln sale of Arm Ltd to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.O has collapsed on Monday, the Financial Times reported, citing three people with direct knowledge of the transaction.

The Japanese investment giant would receive a break-up fee of up to $1.25 billion, the newspaper quoted one of the people as saying.

Arm, Nvidia and SoftBank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The deal had faced several regulatory roadblocks in Europe and the United States.

