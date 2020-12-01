SoftBank winding down options trading after investor backlash - Bloomberg News

Dec 2 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T is winding down its derivatives strategy after investor backlash, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company will hold on to its underlying portfolio of big tech stocks, which included Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Facebook Inc FB.O, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2JBIuT6)

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Aakriti.Bhalla@thomsonreuters.com; +918130340560, Twitter: @aakriti_bhalla))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.