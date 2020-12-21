SoftBank Vision Fund's blank-check company files for IPO

SoftBank Group Vision Fund's blank-check company, SVF Investment Corp, filed to go public on Monday saying it would raise up to $525 million.

The company intends to have its units listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker "SVFAU".

SVF said its IPO pricing is an estimate solely for calculating the SEC registration fee.

