SoftBank Vision Fund head's pay fell 42% last year

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - SoftBank Vision Fund's head, Rajeev Misra, saw his total remuneration for the past business year fall 42% to 931 million yen ($8.5 million) including basic pay and other remuneration, a SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T filing showed on Thursday.

Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure's remuneration fell 15% to roughly 1.8 billion yen over the same period. The package includes the cost of his relocation to the United States.

