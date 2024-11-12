News & Insights

Markets

SoftBank Turns To Profit In H1 On Investment Gain, Higher Sales

November 12, 2024 — 03:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half net income attributable to owners of the parent was 1.01 trillion Japanese yen, compared to prior year's loss of 1.41 trillion yen.

Earnings per share were 679.37 yen, compared to loss of 974.03 yen a year ago.

Income before income taxes was 1.46 trillion yen, compared to loss of 907.43 billion yen last year.

The company recorded 2.65 trillion yen investment gain in the period, comprising 2.12 trillion yen gain at Investment Business of Holding Companies, and 599.8 billion yen investment gain at SoftBank Vision Funds, while it was 963.6 billion loss last year.

Net sales grew 7.5 percent to 3.47 trillion yen from 3.23 trillion yen a year earlier.

In Tokyo, SoftBank shares closed Tuesday's trading at 9,409.00 yen, down 1.09 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.