SoftBank tumbles to loss as Vision Fund in red for fourth straight quarter

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T fell to a quarterly loss on Tuesday, as its giant Vision Fund investment unit remained in the red for a fourth straight quarter, sharpening focus on when markets will recover enough to allow it to list some assets.

"The Vision Fund has been strictly managed for the past year under the severe environment. We intend to keep that tight management in place and ascertain ... investment opportunities as we go forward," Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto said.

The market turmoil since last year - and SoftBank's results themselves - show how rising interest rates, deepening U.S.-China tensions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have worked to blunt investor appetite for riskier assets, casting a shadow over the Japanese group's vast portfolio of startup investments.

Arm has made "good progress in terms of being IPO-ready," Navneet Govil, the fund's chief financial officer, told Reuters after the results, adding there were about 30 companies in the fund's portfolio that are set to go public when markets are ready.

SoftBank said the Vision Fund unit had significantly curtailed new investments and was continuing to sell some older ones as part of "prudent defensive financial management" amid the challenging market environment.

The unit's investment loss of 730 billion yen in the October-December quarter was down from a loss of 1.38 trillion yen in the previous quarter.

"If there is a silver lining, the quarterly loss was the lowest of the last four quarters," Redex Research analyst Kirk Boodry said in a research note.

Founder and chief executive Masayoshi Son - who is synonymous with SoftBank - did not speak at the results presentation. He said in November he would not be making such appearances for the time being, to better focus on Arm's growth.

GOOD ARM

The bulk of the loss at the Vision Fund unit came from a steep decline in the valuation of investments in unlisted companies. The unit had investments in 348 companies as of end-December, of which 311 are private.

Arm posted a 28% jump in quarterly net sales to $746 million, helped by higher royalty revenue from its high-end 5G smartphone chips.

It has a more than 95% market share of the main communication chips used in mobile devices. Still, SoftBank warned the chip designer is also bracing for the impact of a broader tech industry slowdown.

"Some of Arm's customers have indicated that inventory levels are very high across the value chain, which may result in their revenues declining for a short period until inventory levels are lower," it said in a statement.

