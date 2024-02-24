SoftBank (TSE:9434) Price Target Increased by 5.90% to 1,921.50

The average one-year price target for SoftBank (TSE:9434) has been revised to 1,921.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.90% from the prior estimate of 1,814.46 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,515.00 to a high of 2,625.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.61% from the latest reported closing price of 1,973.00 / share.

SoftBank Maintains 4.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.36%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.95. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoftBank. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 10.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9434 is 0.40%, an increase of 34.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.94% to 203,024K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 22,746K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,491K shares, representing a decrease of 16.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9434 by 4.02% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 15,623K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 13,789K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,314K shares, representing an increase of 25.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9434 by 10.08% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,136K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,947K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9434 by 9.30% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 8,682K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,374K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9434 by 9.23% over the last quarter.

