SoftBank To Take 80% Stake In WeWork, Provide $5 Bln In New Financing

(RTTNews) - WeWork parent company, We Company, and Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. have signed a deal under which SoftBank will take a controlling stake in WeWork and also offer significant funding to the company.

Under the deal, SoftBank will also provide $5 billion in new financing and launch a tender offer of up to $3 billion for existing WeWork shareholders. In addition, SoftBank will accelerate an existing commitment to fund $1.5 billion.

After closing, and following the tender offer, SoftBank's economic ownership of WeWork will be about 80 percent.

Since SoftBank will not hold a majority of voting rights at any general stockholder meeting or board of directors meeting as well as does not control the company, WeWork will not be a subsidiary of SoftBank. Instead, WeWork will be an associate of SoftBank.

"It is not unusual for the world's leading technology disruptors to experience growth challenges as the one WeWork just faced. Since the vision remains unchanged, SoftBank has decided to double down on the company by providing a significant capital infusion and operational support," said Masayoshi Son, Chairman & CEO of SoftBank Group.

In connection with the agreement, We Co. said it's Board will appoint Marcelo Claure, Chief Operating Officer of SoftBank Group, to the position of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of WeWork, effective upon closing of the accelerated $1.5 billion payment commitment.

Adam Neumann, the founder of WeWork, will become a Board observer. The size of the Board will be expanded and it will receive voting control over Neumann's shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.