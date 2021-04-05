SoftBank to take 40% stake in AutoStore for $2.8 bln

April 5 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T will acquire 40% of AutoStore from funds affiliated with Thomas Lee Partners and EQT Private Equity for $2.8 billion, the robotics company said on Monday.

