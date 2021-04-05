US Markets

SoftBank to take 40% stake in AutoStore for $2.8 bln

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

SoftBank Group Corp will acquire 40% of AutoStore from funds affiliated with Thomas Lee Partners and EQT Private Equity for $2.8 billion, the robotics company said on Monday.

April 5 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T will acquire 40% of AutoStore from funds affiliated with Thomas Lee Partners and EQT Private Equity for $2.8 billion, the robotics company said on Monday.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular