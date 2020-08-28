SoftBank to slash holding in wireless carrier; could raise $14 bln

SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday it planned to slash its exposure to wireless carrier SoftBank Corp to 40.4% from 62.1% now, in a sale worth 1.47 trillion yen ($13.8 billion) at Friday's closing price.

