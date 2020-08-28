SoftBank to slash holding in wireless carrier; could raise $14 bln

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Friday it planned to slash its exposure to wireless carrier SoftBank Corp 9434.T to 40.4% from 62.1% now, in a sale worth 1.47 trillion yen ($13.8 billion) at Friday's closing price.

($1=106.2100 yen)

