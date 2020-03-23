SoftBank to sell up to $41 bln assets to fund another share buyback, reduce debt

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Monday it would sell up to 4.5 trillion yen ($41 billion) in assets to fund a share buyback of up to 2 trillion yen and reduce debt.

The share buyback is in addition to a buyback of up to 500 billion yen announced earlier this month.

($1 = 110.0600 yen)

