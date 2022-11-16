US Markets
SoftBank to sell up to $215 mln stake in India's Paytm - term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

November 16, 2022 — 08:21 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch and Nandan Mandayam for Reuters

Changes sourcing, adds details

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T aims to sell shares worth up to $215 million in Indian e-payments giant Paytm's parent One 97 Communications Ltd PAYT.NS through a block deal, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

SoftBank had a 17.5% stake in the digital payments and fintech company, as of Sept. 30. The stock is being sold in a range of 555 rupees to 601.45 rupees per share, the term sheet said.

The sale is the latest in a string of divestments that SoftBank has made in the past few months, after its flagship Vision Fund unit booked nearly $50 billion in losses in just six months.

SoftBank and Paytm did not respond to requests for comment.

The news comes a day after the lock-in period for investors in Paytm's November 2021 initial public offering closed. Shares of the company settled 4% lower on Wednesday at 601.30 rupees, after touching a five-month low.

SoftBank raised $2.4 billion selling shares in T-Mobile US TMUS.O earlier this year.

Vision Fund sold a range of assets in the April-June quarter - including ridehailer Uber Technologies UBER.N and property platforms Opendoor Technologies OPEN.O and KE Holdings 2423.HK, which operates China's Beike - for a realised gain of $5.6 billion.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney, Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Kenneth Maxwell)

