SoftBank to sell T-Mobile shares at $103 apiece -source

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T is set to sell a portion of its stake in U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O at $103 per share to raise $13.76 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

SoftBank on Monday unveiled a series of transactions to divest more than $21 billion worth of stock in T-Mobile, as it seeks funding for a $41 billion share buyback and debt reduction plan. This included a public offering of 133.5 million shares.

SoftBank declined to comment. T-Mobile shares closed on Tuesday at $107.16.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.