SoftBank to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia in $40 bln deal

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Monday it has agreed to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp NVDA.O for as much as $40 billion in a deal set to reshape the semiconductor landscape.

The sale will see chip firm Nvidia acquire all of Arm's shares in return for cash and shares, giving SoftBank and the $100 billion Vision Fund a stake in Nvidia of between 6.7% to 8.1%.

The sale comes nearly four years after the Japanese conglomerate acquired the British chip technology firm for $32 billion and at a time SoftBank is selling down stakes in major assets.

