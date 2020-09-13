SoftBank to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia in $40 bln deal
Adds details of deal; changes packaging slug
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Monday it has agreed to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp NVDA.O for as much as $40 billion in a deal set to reshape the semiconductor landscape.
The sale will see chip firm Nvidia acquire all of Arm's shares in return for cash and shares, giving SoftBank and the $100 billion Vision Fund a stake in Nvidia of between 6.7% to 8.1%.
The sale comes nearly four years after the Japanese conglomerate acquired the British chip technology firm for $32 billion and at a time SoftBank is selling down stakes in major assets.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryNVDA
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- S.Korea's Celltrion to begin commercial production of COVID-19 antibody drug
- Nikola threatens Hindenburg with litigation, short-seller 'welcomes it'
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Luby's Inc, Vaxart Inc, Nikola Corporation, Qualcomm Inc
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-SelectQuote Inc, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Aaron's Inc