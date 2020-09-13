SoftBank to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia in $40 bln deal
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp 9984.T on Monday said it has agreed to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp NVDA.O for as much as $40 billion.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
