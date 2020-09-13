US Markets
SoftBank to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia in $40 bln deal

Sam Nussey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp 9984.T on Monday said it has agreed to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp NVDA.O for as much as $40 billion.

