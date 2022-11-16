SoftBank to sell $215 mln stake in India's Paytm - CNBC-TV18

November 16, 2022 — 08:51 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 16 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T will sell shares worth $215 million in Indian e-payments giant Paytm's parent PAYT.NS through a block deal, Indian broadcaster CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources.

The deal's base price of 555 rupees per share is at a 7.7% discount to One 97 Communications Ltd's last close, the report said.

The news comes a day after the lock-in period for investors in Paytm's November 2021 initial public offering closed. Shares of the company settled 4% lower on Wednesday, after touching a five-month low.

SoftBank had a 17.5% stake in the digital payments and fintech company, as of Sept. 30.

Paytm and SoftBank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

