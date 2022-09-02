SoftBank to cut at least 20% of Vision Fund staff -BBG

Adds details from report

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T plans to cut at least 20% of staff at its Vision Fund investment arm, Bloomberg reported on Friday, after CEO Masayoshi Son pledged to reduce costs on a record $50 billion loss at the unit in the six months to June 30.

The conglomerate will cut at least 100 positions and could announce the reductions as early as this month, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

SoftBank has scaled back investing activity, with Son last month saying he would cut Vision Fund's workforce and reduce costs across the group.

"We need to cut costs with no sacred areas," Son said.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey Editing by David Goodman)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.