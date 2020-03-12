Markets

SoftBank To Buy Back Up To $4.8 Bln Of Stock

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) plans to buy back up to 500 billion yen or about $4.76 billion of stock, taking a step advocated by activist investor Elliott Management to boost stockholder value.

SoftBank will repurchase maximum of 145 million shares, or 7% of its outstanding shares.

The buyback program will start on March 16, 2020 and last for a year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular