SoftBank to borrow up to $4.5 bln using domestic telco's shares as collateral

Sam Nussey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Wednesday it plans to borrow up to 500 billion yen ($4.5 billion) from 16 financial domestic and foreign institutions using part of its stake in telco SoftBank Corp 9434 as collateral.

The loan will be used to boost the group's cash on hand and for general business purposes, a company spokeswoman said.

($1 = 110.0400 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

