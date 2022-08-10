BABA

SoftBank to book $34 bln gain from Alibaba shares

SoftBank Group Corp on Wednesday said it will book an estimated gain of 4.6 trillion yen ($34.08 billion) on settling prepaid forward contracts using shares in Alibaba Group Holding, reducing its stake to 14.6% from 23.7%.

The estimate includes gains from the revaluation of shares in the Chinese e-commerce giant and derivative gains, SoftBank said in a filing.

The transaction "will be able to eliminate concerns about future cash outflows, and furthermore, reduce costs associated with these prepaid forward contracts," SoftBank said.

($1 = 134.9700 yen)

